A woman dies after falling from the infamous Crib Goch peak in Snowdonia.

On Sunday, December 19, the woman is thought to have been out walking her dog when the tragedy occurred.

When appeals were launched to help recover her missing black and tan Collie cross dog, North Wales Police became aware of the situation.

Her partner and other climbers reportedly informed rescuers that they had heard shouting.

Mountain rescuers from Llanberis and a coastguard rescue helicopter from Caernarfon were dispatched.

According to North Wales Lives, the woman had fallen from the iconic knife-edge Crib Goch ridge, which leads to Snowdon.

The woman’s partner was taken back to safety by the mountain rescue personnel.

The Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team had been searching for the missing dog, which was later discovered.

The volunteers went on to warn Christmas walkers and climbers to use caution when ascending in Crib Goch during the holidays.

“Please be cautious in this region as it might be quite dangerous,” they warned.