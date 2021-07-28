A woman died when her house collapsed as she was hanging laundry out to dry.

An inquest into the death of a woman who died when her Wigan home collapsed has begun.

Clarice Berry, 77, died on July 18 when the gable end of her home in Old Lane, Shevington, collapsed.

MEN reported that an inquiry into her death began today (Wednesday, July 28) at Bolton Coroner’s Court.

“On July 18, 2021, Mrs Berry was stood in her carport hanging out washing,” police coroner’s officer Benjamin Dobbs said during the brief hearing.

“All of a sudden, the gable end of the house over the carport broke way and collapsed into Mrs Berry. The debris had completely engulfed her.

“Her husband had gone out and returned to find neighbors attempting to pull her from the rubble.

“Emergency services were dispatched, and the fire department transported Mrs Berry to the hospital in an ambulance.

“She is believed to have suffered from a heart arrest as well as multiple shattered bones.”

Dr. Walsh postponed the inquest until December 3, when it will be reviewed.

At around 2.25 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the area.

Mrs Berry was described as a “wonderful person” by one of her neighbors after her death.

Mrs Berry, a former kitchen assistant, was rushed to Wigan Infirmary, where she died at 4.10 p.m.

Mrs Berry’s cause of death was determined by a post-mortem examination, according to Coroner Dr Alan Walsh.

Mrs Berry’s death is still being investigated by Greater Manchester Police and the Health and Safety Executive, according to him.