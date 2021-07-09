A woman died of a torn artery on a roller coaster ride in Ohio, according to the coroner.

A coroner ruled that an Ohio lady who passed out during a roller coaster ride and later died had a ruptured artery as a result of the impact, resulting in significant internal bleeding.

Dawn R. Jankovic, 47, of Brunswick, was discovered unresponsive on June 4 after riding the “Voyage” attraction in the Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Park in Santa Claus, Indiana, with her 17-year-old son, according to WGN-TV.

Paramedics from the theme park provided first aid before transporting her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The cause of her death was unknown until an autopsy report was released on Wednesday.

According to WDRB-TV, an Indiana coroner determined that exsanguination (internal bleeding), avulsion of the right internal thoracic artery, and the effects of the roller coaster were the causes of her death.

The Indianapolis Star quoted Dubois County Coroner Katie Schuck as saying, “It had nothing to do with the ride itself, but it was basically just the force.” “It was simply a reaction her body had to the ride… It had nothing to do with a malfunction or anything like that in terms of safety or anything like that.”

Jancovic worked as a nurse at University Hospitals. Gunnar, her son, claims that the mother-son combination enjoyed roller coaster trips. “She was a dedicated mother… “She tried her hardest to help me in whatever way she could,” the youngster told Tristate.

“I’m in a horrible mood. Jankovic’s husband, Gary Merker, told the channel, “This kid witnessed everything and he was there by himself before I could actually get to him.”

Officials at Holiday World claimed in a Facebook post that they checked the roller coaster after the incident but found no technical flaws. Officials noted in the article, “A comprehensive inspection of the roller coaster was undertaken, and it was concluded that the attraction operated as it was meant to.”

According to WGN-TV, the ride was closed for the rest of the day in remembrance of Jankovic. According to WAVE-TV, Schuck deemed Jankovic’s death an accident.