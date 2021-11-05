A woman devises an inventive method to prevent a dog from being scared by pyrotechnics.

On bonfire night, a woman devised a clever and inexpensive method of preventing her dog from becoming distressed by pyrotechnics.

Dawn Holmes shared a video of her “cheap remedy” for reducing her dog’s anxiety caused by loud bangs, which she created with with two readily available things.

According to the Daily Post, Dawn felt compelled to intervene after her dog, Hosay, was “extremely seriously impacted” by the sound of fireworks over the weekend.

Dawn came up with a last-ditch idea of making a headgear out of a pair of thick pantyhose and some cotton wool after attempting the normal ways of cranking up the television and giving Hosay his comfort blanket.

Dawn, who hails from Cheshire, explains how to put on the homemade hat on Hosay, who she claims has become accustomed to it.

Dawn believes that by carefully inserting cotton wool under a dog’s ears and then wrapping the tights around its head, the dog’s hearing is muffled and it can deal much better when the fireworks are on.

The main problem, according to her, is convincing the dog to wear the headpiece, which may be more difficult with some canines than others.

“Seeing a dog in such agony is incredibly terrible for an animal lover,” Dawn added. I reasoned that there had to be a less expensive option.

“I’d tried numerous things in the past, such as turning up the TV or giving him a snuggling blanket, but none of them worked, so I tried this at the weekend and it worked really well.”

“All you’ll need are some thick pantyhose, cotton wool, and a pair of scissors.” It may take a few tries to get them used to it, but the fireworks will make it all worthwhile.

“I’m hoping it will also assist other people’s dogs.”

