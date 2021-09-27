A woman destroyed up her ex-house, husband’s police are still on the scene of a murder, and a person was discovered dead on the railway.

Good morning, here are today’s headlines from The Washington Newsday.

A woman went on a rampage at her ex’s house, causing thousands of pounds in damage.

Lauren Blaney was found guilty of causing more than £2,000 in loss and damage, which a judge characterized as “a really cruel offence.”

Face slasher, assassin kit provider, and killer driver are among those imprisoned in Liverpool.

At 8 p.m. on March 21, a member of the public reported seeing Blaney and a guy smashing a window at the home of her ex-partner, James Campbell, to the police.

The front window of the ground floor flat in Rowsley Grove, Aintree, was entirely destroyed when police arrived.

The complete story may be found here.

The murder of James Richards is still being investigated by police.

A member of the public discovered him dead in a corridor between Harebell Street and Woodbine Street in Kirkdale just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22.

In remembrance of Mr Richards, who was from Liverpool’s L11 neighborhood, a sequence of floral tributes and balloons were placed around the street sign on Woodbine Street, however many have since been removed.

More information can be found here.

It has been established that a person was discovered deceased on a railway track yesterday.

After receiving complaints of a person on the tracks at 1.42pm, British Transport Police (BTP) were dispatched to New Lane station in Burscough.

Fire engines and an air ambulance are seen responding to the event in video and images taken at the scene.

According to one eyewitness, forensics officers were also present at the site.

More information can be found here.