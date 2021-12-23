A woman criticizes her cousin’s Christmas custom, calling it “daft” and “pointless.”

Christmas is a time for traditions, and many of us have rituals that we follow year after year.

One woman, on the other hand, has chastised a family member for doing the same “daft” thing every Christmas.

The woman believes her cousin’s efforts are “pointless” and has sought feedback from others.

“So, if you send a Christmas card to say 40 individuals, neighbors and coworkers etc, and three don’t return it, would you send one again next year, and then the next year, and the next?” she said on Mumsnet.

It appears to me to be pointless, as they are not sending one for any reason.

“Either they don’t send Christmas cards or they don’t care for you. So why do you keep sending them?” She went on to say that her cousin “keeps sending her neighbor” cards and “constantly complains” about not receiving one in return.

Her relative finds it “persistently perplexing” and worries if she has upset the neighbor.

Her letter went on to say: “Personally, I’d send a card and, if I didn’t receive one, I’d send another the following year.

“But if they don’t send one to me again, I won’t send one unless I get one first, because they don’t seem to care about them.

“Am I being unfair in thinking it’s a waste of time to keep sending cards when folks never respond?”

Some mothers were taken aback when they learned that individuals “keep track” of who sends them cards.

“I don’t keep track of who sends me a card, and I don’t send them in the hopes of receiving one back either,” one remarked, “so I probably do send them to folks who don’t send them to me every year!”

A second person added: “I honestly have no idea who keeps track of who responds to their Christmas cards. If you wish to send cards, simply do so. Why do you tit for tat?” Others suggested that you shouldn’t expect people to send you cards, even if you send them.

“I don’t believe the purpose of sending a Christmas card is to receive one back – that seems beyond petty,” one person stated, while another added, “Surely the joy is in giving else why do it?”