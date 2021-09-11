A woman confesses to killing eight members of an Ohio family.

A 50-year-old Ohio woman has acknowledged to assisting in the 2016 deaths of eight family members.

Angela Wagner pled guilty to various crimes Friday in Pike County, Ohio, including conspiracy to conduct aggravated murder, burglary, and evidence tampering, according to the Associated Press.

As part of her plea agreement, the accusations of aggravated murder against her were withdrawn.

Wagner volunteered to testify against the other accused as well.

Prosecutors recommended that she be sentenced to 30 years in jail.

Wagner is the second member of her own family to admit to killing seven adults and a teenager from the Rhoden family in 2016.

Wagner’s husband and two adult sons were also charged in the slayings, which authorities said originated from a fight over Wagner’s granddaughter’s custody.

According to Fox19Now, her son Edward “Jake” Wagner pled guilty to 23 crimes, including aggravated murder, in April as part of a deal with prosecutors that spared him and his three family members from the death penalty. He also agreed to testify in his mother’s, father’s, and brother’s trials.

According to the publication, Jake agreed to a penalty of eight life sentences without the possibility of release.

George “Billy” Wagner III, his father, and George Wagner IV, his older brother, have pleaded not guilty.

In April 2016, eight members of the Rhoden family were fatally murdered at three trailers and a camper near Piketon, Ohio.

Prosecutors claim that guns with homemade silencers were used to murder the victims while they slept.

According to special prosecutor Angela Canepa, the Wagners planned the killings for months and initially only targeted a few of the victims. The prosecution stated, “Some unfortunate people were slain because they happened to be there.”

The majority of the casualties were shot in the head, with some suffering from bruising. At the time of the occurrence, three young children were present in the trailer and camper, but they were unharmed.

Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; his ex-wife, Dana Rhoden, 37; their three children, 20-year-old Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 16-year-old Christopher Jr., and 19-year-old Hanna; Clarence Rhoden’s fiancée, Hannah Gilley; Christopher Rhoden Srbrother, .’s 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden; and a cousin, 38-year-old Gary Rhoden were among the victims.

The Wagners premeditated the murders, according to prosecutors, over a custody battle with Hanna Roden over Jake’s daughter.

According to the special prosecutor, Jake's mother was fully aware of the intentions and purchased "phone jammers" to prevent their victims from calling for aid.