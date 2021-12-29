A woman clings on a tree root near Multnomah Falls to avoid a 300-foot drop.

After sliding and tumbling from a trail at Multnomah Falls in Oregon, a woman clung on a tree root for dear life.

Bystanders held her with a rope until aid arrived after the unidentified woman grasped a tree root to escape going further down the 300-foot precipice.

The woman was visiting the famed Columbia River Gorge falls on Monday afternoon when the event occurred. She was shooting a photo just past the falls’ bridge when she slipped and plummeted. According to the Corbett Fire District 14 fire department, the woman fell 20 to 30 feet. According to KGW, the hiker grasped a tree root as she fell to protect herself from plunging down the 300-foot precipice.

Bystanders rushed to her rescue, lowering a rope to her waist, which she knotted around her waist.

Corbett Fire reported on Twitter, “She stumbled off the trail and fell over a precipice, clinging to a tree root.” “Until the crew arrived, bystanders lowered a tiny rope to assist her.” A rope rescue technician was lowered down the side and the woman was secured in a harness by the firefighters. The rescuers eventually managed to lift the woman up and carry her to safety with the help of other spectators, according to the UPI.

“She was extremely fortunate,” Rick Wunsch of Corbett Fire stated.

The woman was unharmed throughout the terrifying incident. The mom was able to return home with her son, who was also at the scene, after a medical evaluation.

A 30-year-old guy plummeted 140 feet down a waterfall while snapping a photo in Karnataka, India, in a similar occurrence.

In October 2021, a man named Pradeep Sagar was joined by friends while exploring the Gokak waterfalls in the Belgavi district. Sagar slipped and fell into the canyon below while taking a photo at the viewpoint. Rescuers arrived at the scene but were unable to locate Sagar, despite the fact that his phone continued to ring. The next day, around 4 a.m., Sagar was able to reach his buddies via his cellphone. Finally, rescuers were able to locate him and transport him to safety. Sagar was only slightly injured in the event.