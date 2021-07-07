A woman climbed into his car and sexually abused a 65-year-old man.

A woman climbed into a pensioner’s car while it was parked in Formby Village and sexually attacked him, according to reports.

A woman got into the 65-year-old man’s car on Chapel Lane around 7.25 p.m. on Friday (July 2).

Before exiting the vehicle, the woman, described as roughly 30 years old, of substantial build with dark hair tied back in a ponytail and dressed in a denim dress, is reported to have grabbed the man’s legs and crotch area.

Arriva bus driver slams into a barrier before colliding with another bus.

The man said he found his watch had been stolen after she exited his car.

He was said to have pursued the woman, who dropped the watch before fleeing the area in a beige Vauxhall Astra driven by a male.

The investigation into the perpetrator is still ongoing, according to Merseyside Police.

“I would like to reassure the community that this type of event is, luckily, incredibly rare, and we are treating this report very seriously,” Detective Inspector Paul Gillies told the ECHO.

“This would have been a traumatic experience for the victim, and we are trying to ensure that the perpetrator is taken off our streets.

“Please come forward if you were in Formby on Friday evening and saw anything or anyone suspicious. Similarly, you may have dashcam footage if you were traveling in the neighborhood at the time. If that’s the case, please let us know because the information you have could be crucial to our investigations.”

Anyone with information about what happened in Formby on Friday evening may contact officers via Twitter at @MerPolCC or Facebook at ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre.’

Alternatively, phone 101 and reference incident number 21000462344, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website.