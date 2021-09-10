A woman bravely wades through floodwaters to save a frightened driver.

A woman had to walk through floodwaters to assist a driver who was “panicking” because half of their car was buried in water at a Wirral intersection.

A video shows the woman strolling around the car, checking to see if the doors are locked and looking for a way to get the driver out safely.

The video, taken by local resident Michael Yates, shows how heavy rain generated a swell of water on the intersection of Kings Lane and Old Chester Road in Birkenhead yesterday (Thursday, September 9).

“The lady in the water was a local citizen trying to aid a man in his car who was panicking,” Mr Yates told The Washington Newsday.

“I got out of my car, which had water in the footwell, and I sat there for more than an hour.

“Within 10 minutes, four police cars and two fire engines arrived, followed by two ambulances and a fire and rescue truck.

“A passerby in a transit van dressed as a gardener entered with a rope and hauled both cars out of the flood, and the small Fiesta started up once it was out of the water.

“Motorists were perplexed, and they were forced to turn around and seek alternate routes.

“I remained still there when all of the emergency services had left, and the water was receding as the rain stopped.

“People continued to drive through, causing the water to run into nearby homes, so the police returned and stopped the road once more. That’s when I decided to leave.

“Fortunately, my home was not harmed because we are on a hill, and all of the water has already receded, and the road is open again.”

Yesterday’s severe rains caused widespread flooding across Wirral, with Borough Road in Birkenhead being particularly badly hit.

Due to floods, a number of Wirral schools have been forced to close today.

The Birkenhead Park School on Park Road South has stated that it would be temporarily closed due to flooding caused by today’s heavy rain.

“Summary ends,” the school declared in a statement on its Facebook page.