A woman born with arteries that are twisted in the wrong direction has reached an unwelcome milestone.

Lyndsey Fitzpatrick, 36, was born with several holes and a transposition of the arteries in her heart, requiring surgery at the age of six weeks.

She underwent a major cardiac procedure at the age of three and received her first pacemaker at the age of ten.

Lyndsey, from Neston in Wirral, was put on the heart transplant waiting list in 2016, but has yet to hear the call that she claims will “change her life.”

Lyndsey told The Washington Newsday on the eve of her five-year anniversary on the list, “It’s been challenging because you assume the phone’s going to ring at first, but as you grow longer on the list, you just have to get accustomed to it and wait.”

“I deal with breathlessness and weariness on a regular basis, and I could succumb at any time.”

Lyndsey claims that her ailments, which include a transposition of the arteries, several holes, and an undeveloped heart chamber, kept her from experiencing many of the things that students take for granted throughout her childhood.

“When I was younger, I couldn’t do PE in school, I couldn’t go on school trips because I couldn’t walk and needed a wheelchair, I couldn’t ride a bike or go swimming because the exertion was too much for me,” she explained.

Lyndsay previously discussed the impact with The Washington Newsday, saying, “I remember when I was little it used to get me pretty upset.” I just wanted to be like my sister and be a regular kid.

“My father and sister used to go on bike rides, but I was never able to join them. ‘Why me?’ I used to think to myself.

Lyndsey underwent a grueling operation when she was ten years old to have a pacemaker implanted to help with her fast heart rate, known as tachycardia. However, she soon developed symptoms of low heart rate, known as bradycardia, and had to undergo the procedure again to have a new pacemaker implanted.

In 2016, after a. “Summary concludes.”