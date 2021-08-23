A woman begs ugly individuals to quit using her 400-year-old home as a public restroom.

People should not use one of Wallasey’s oldest properties as a public toilet, according to a woman who lives there.

People urinating on her house on a regular basis, according to Gill Dennis, who lives in a 400-year-old mansion known as the Old House.

She claims that her daughter, who lives across Limekiln Lane from her, observed a small boy urinating against her gate yesterday.

“My daughter lives directly across, and as she was getting out of the car, she looked over to mine and saw a small boy doing a pee by the gate,” said Gill, who moved into The Old House nearly five years ago.

“She approached me and asked, ‘Where are your mother and father?’ He pointed to a car parked on the other side of the road, where they were just sitting.

“After he finished what he was doing, she approached her car and inquired, ‘What are you doing?’ [The youngster] claimed he mistook it for a shrub.

“I heard the commotion outside as my daughter yelled at the parents, ‘What are you teaching kids, how does that look like a bush when it’s a big house?’ Of course, it wasn’t a bush in the first place.”

Gill claims that people leaving a nearby pub, as well as truckers and passers-by, have frequently used the space outside her house to discharge themselves.

“Anyone who wants to pee,” she explained.

“They will stand outside because the pavement is narrow on the main side of the house where the windows are, even if there is an LED lamppost in that area.

“If they’ve been to the pub, they’ll look for a place to pee on the way home. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve opened the door and they’ve just stood there doing their thing.”

She claims she came saw a girl squatting on the side of her gate on one occasion.

“It’s horrifying and filthy; it’s been going on since I arrived here, and the reason is always ‘I’m desperate,’ to which I respond, ‘Well, go to a field then,’ since there is one at the end of the road.”

