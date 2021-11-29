A woman becomes enraged when her neighbor’s son uses her garden wall as a’shortcut.’

After her neighbor’s youngster was spotted jumping over her garden fence as a “shortcut,” a woman expressed her displeasure.

The mother built a fence along the top of her wall with planning permission to try to keep her neighbor’s son out of her garden, but she says she recorded him climbing over it on camera.

She sought advise on how to handle the matter on Mumsnet’s popular advice forum, Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU).

Primark customers laud the ‘beautiful’ £10 Christmas cardigans as a’must-have.’

She stated her neighbor had filed a complaint after learning she planned to erect a fence that would make it difficult for his son to climb over in a post headlined “Neighbor appears to think he has the right to leap our fence.”

She wrote: “We moved in about three years ago and put up a fence across the front of our front garden, which has a pathway on the opposite side, on top of an existing low height wall (which we own). We’ve made preparations to do so.

“One of our neighbors was bothered by this because his adult son (in his early twenties) preferred to come across our front lawn and hop over our wall to avoid walking around. When we went for planning, he filed a complaint, saying that if the fence went up, we’d have to make it safe since his son would be climbing over it! The city council remained silent on the subject.

“This has made it inconvenient for him because walking down the road and up the public footpath adds five minutes to his walking time. Since the fence was installed, we made it clear to our next-door neighbor (the father) that this was our property and our fence/wall to ensure there was no confusion about who owned what, and he agreed.

“We now have video of “someone” from our ring doorbell.” “crossing our property and leaping over the barrier We’re at the end of a short road, so it’s unlikely to be anyone else. What would you do in this situation? Trespassing is not considered a crime. We haven’t been able to positively identify the person because it happened at night.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”