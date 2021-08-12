A woman allegedly pays a hitman $500 to assassinate the person who accused her of urinating on her bed.

According to records, a 38-year-old woman from Winnebago County, Wisconsin, was charged with attempted homicide after she allegedly tried to bribe someone $500 to kill someone who claimed she had sold narcotics and urinated on her bed.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by WBAY-TV 2, Melissa A. Smith, of Oshkosh, was charged with conspiracy to conduct first-degree intentional homicide, a Class B felony, in connection with the alleged murder-for-hire plot. According to a copy of the document acquired by Fox 11, Smith was also charged with felony bail jumping.

Smith’s alleged effort to bribe someone to kill a victim, named in the complaint as V1, was investigated by the Oshkosh Police Vice and Narcotics Unit and the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group Unit in July.

Authorities sought to put Smith in contact with an undercover investigator via an informant, but the informant indicated that Smith was unwilling to speak with someone she didn’t know, according to the document. Smith allegedly told the informant later that she wanted a specific person to carry out the hit, who was identified as CI in the complaint.

According to the affidavit, Smith allegedly informed CI that she wanted V1 dead because “V1 had told police she was dealing drugs, had urinated on her bed, and had taken her handgun.”

On Aug. 3, CI went to Smith’s Frederick Street home with a body wire listening device after learning that the hit would occur that day. For the murder, the two allegedly discussed a $500 or $520 vehicle transaction debt relief payment.

The plan was for CI to carry out the murder, and CI informed Smith that he would need duct tape and plastic or tarp to move the body, according to the paper.

According to the lawsuit, CI also assured Smith that he wouldn’t need to get a pistol, which they had previously discussed, because CI could break V1’s neck because the victim was “smaller.”

Smith then allegedly stated that she was planning to leave the area and that she was going to steal money from V1’s home, which she believed contained drug money. Smith is reportedly said to have mentioned having to sell her home and car before leaving.

When CI questioned if she was “sure about this,” Smith allegedly said that she was certain she wanted the money and that she needed to “get f—–g passports” first. Brief News from Washington Newsday.