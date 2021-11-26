A woman accuses hospital staff of illegally implanting a birth control device in her body.

A lady claims that staff at an Indian government hospital implanted a birth control device in her uterus without her consent.

The woman, who did not give her name, claimed she gave birth to her second kid on Nov. 12 in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. She began to feel pain in her lower abdomen three days after giving birth. She began to worry if she had been implanted with an intrauterine device (IUD) without her knowledge. She inquired of the doctors about it, and their response astounded her.

“The physicians tried to dismiss it as ordinary discomfort. Later, I questioned the doctors about whether an IUD might have been put. After that, they informed me that a ‘Copper T’ device had been installed “The Times of India quoted her as saying.

“I was taken aback when I learned of this because the treatment had been carried out without my permission. If I hadn’t inquired, I wouldn’t have known “she continued.

The woman’s claim was denied by Dr. A Rathinavel, a senior doctor at the hospital.

“The patient was given a clean bill of health and was discharged without complaint. Patients’ agreement is always obtained, and the operation is always explained to them. If such a procedure is performed, the patient will be informed “According to the outlet, the doctor stated.

The doctor also claimed that the woman had provided her written permission for the IUD to be implanted.

Cases of unlawful and forceful contraceptive device insertion are not uncommon in the country.

In 2018, a government hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal, became mired in a controversy after numerous women claimed they were given birth control pills or had an IUD implanted into their bodies without their consent after giving birth.

“Only if she understands the purpose and negative effects of an injection or an IUD can she provide it. She must be at ease with it in order for the method to be accepted in the long run. However, hospital counseling services are of poor quality “The Bengal Obstetric and Gynaecological Society’s Basab Mukherjee informed The Times of India.

An IUD is a safe device that works by releasing copper or hormones into the uterus to prevent conception. According to Healthline, a vast number of women experience minimal or bearable pain during and after the surgery. However, when a copper IUD is implanted, some women may have greater cramping for months.

