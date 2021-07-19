A woman, 30, was cut across the chest by another woman outside a nightclub.

After being assaulted outside a nightclub in Liverpool’s city center, a woman required hospital treatment.

Around 5 a.m. today, the 30-year-old lady was allegedly assaulted outside the Aura nightclub on Slater Street.

The guy was reportedly stabbed in the chest and rushed to the hospital as a result of the attack.

The victim is said to have been attacked by another woman after an earlier dispute that occurred inside the nightclub.

Merseyside Police have described the suspect as a lady in her early 30s, being 5ft 10in tall and having a very slender body.

Her hair was characterized as dark, although she was wearing a blonde wig at the time, as well as a black sweater with the hood up.

Police have made no mention of a weapon being used in the attack.

An area around the pubs on Slater Street was cordoned off this morning.

According to detectives, an investigation is now underway, with CCTV and witness interviews being conducted.

“We are investigating after a woman was assaulted outside a club in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of this morning, Monday, July 19,” a police spokesperson said.

“At around 5 a.m., a 30-year-old woman was assaulted by another female outside Aura nightclub on Slater Street.

“She sustained lacerations to her chest during the assault, which necessitated hospital treatment. The wounds aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

“It’s thought that the two women were involved in a previous altercation at the club.

“An investigation is ongoing, with CCTV and witness interviews being conducted.

“The woman is described as being in her early 30s, standing at 5ft 10in tall and having a slender body.

“She is thought to have dark hair, but she was wearing a blonde wig and a black sweater with the hood up at the time.”

“I would appeal for anyone who was in the area of Slater Street who witnessed the incident or recognizes the woman’s description to come forward,” Detective Inspector Sean Kelly-Martland said.

“Fortunately, the woman was not gravely hurt, but this incident clearly could have been.”

