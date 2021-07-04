A Wirral estate agent is hiring, and the pay is fantastic.

The house boom in Wirral appears to have resulted in a job surge among estate agents.

If you have some expertise in the sector, you might be able to get a position paying £70,000 per year.

Hunters, a real estate franchise, is looking for a new agent to assist in the sale of homes on the peninsula.

Wirral postcodes with the cheapest and most expensive prices

“Experienced estate agent needed to work as a self-employed franchisee in non-territorised regions, hubbing into our successful Wallasey and Moreton branches,” they stated.

According to the job description, benefits include a flexible work schedule and a commission on sales for the successful candidate.

You’d also have access to Hunters’ national training academy and all of the major property platforms and software that are linked to their office, so you wouldn’t have to work from home.

They’ve stated that they’re searching for a “local individual” with good contacts who’ll “go the additional mile” for clients wishing to buy houses in Wirral.

Hunters stated that candidates with at least five years of experience and the ability to drive are preferred.

If you don’t think you’re ready yet, they’re hiring part-time and full-time sales negotiators.

Hunters, who earn between £13,000 and £38,000 a year, said: “We’re looking for someone with a proven track record of success and knowledge in the real estate industry.

“You’ll have a reputation for providing excellent client service and a desire to learn and grow your knowledge and abilities in order to advance your career in the real estate industry.

“You’ll be enthusiastic about Hunters, our beliefs, and our procedures.

“We anticipate you to be able to pick up customer contacts, develop your existing pipeline, and continue to produce new business prospects as an experienced Sales Negotiator.

“In exchange, we will provide you with targeted training and coaching to assist you in your continued development.”

Both positions are available for application here.