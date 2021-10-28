A wine company founded by a Liverpool lady wins an award and expands to the United States.

At a fancy ceremony in London, a Liverpool entrepreneur won two accolades.

Katherine Jones, 31, has taken the UK by storm with her wine firm, ThinK J Wines, in the last year.

In the international Glass of Bubbly Honors 2021, hosted in the country’s capital, the entrepreneur from Liverpool earned two silver awards for her wines.

The win comes on the heels of the wine brand’s expanding popularity and debut in the United States.

Prosecco and Pinot Grigio Sparkling Rose from ThinK J Wines have been a hit in California, New York, New Jersey, and Florida.

The company has seen tremendous development on its native soil, with a slew of favorable reviews and nearly 20,000 Instagram followers. Thomas Ridley has also joined ThinK’s distribution team.

The Glass of Bubbly Awards is a world-famous yearly awards ceremony judged by 50 of the world’s leading wine specialists.

ThinK claimed victory by earning silver in two of the 17 categories: First Date and Spring Fling.

The criteria for the First Date were as follows: “The ideal wine to pair with that first date. Nothing too complicated, and it’s not a wine that needs to be paired with specific dishes “.. In this category, ThinK PinK Pinot Grigio Sparkling Rose took silver.

ThinK Prosecco also took home a silver medal in the Spring Fling category, which needed a lot of creativity “a floral-forward wine that conveys cherry blossoms and rose petals Assume you’re in your neighborhood florist’s shop “..

Katherine identified a need for a healthier wine choice in the market and founded the ThinK Wine Group in the summer of 2019.

After several travels to Italy and a lot of tweaking, a vegan, organic, low-calorie Prosecco and Pinot Grigio Sparkling Rose was born and is now available for purchase.

Katherine expressed herself as follows: “ThinK has had an extraordinary year filled with surprises and chances. With the launch of our ThinK Miniatures this summer, we celebrated our second birthday, and I’ve been blown away by the reception we’ve received since releasing in the United States.” “Summary concludes,” says ThinK.