A wildfire in Minnesota has grown to 5 square miles and has caused no structural damage.

According to the Associated Press, a wildfire in northern Minnesota has grown to five square miles but has yet to inflict any injuries or damage to structures.

The US Forest Service has been battling the blaze with water-scooping planes and helicopters until firefighters on the ground can put it out. They’ve been battling the fire since it was discovered near Greenwood Lake on Sunday afternoon. The fire had spread to almost three square miles by Tuesday morning.

Nearly 75 residences surrounding McDougal Lake were evacuated by authorities. Many of the cabins were seasonal and located deep in the woods. The Boundary Waters Canoe Area was closed in parts on Tuesday, and two minor fires were reported over the weekend.

100 sled dogs from White Wilderness Sled Dog Adventures near Isabella were among the refugees. Peter McClelland, the owner, took 50 of his dogs to his kennel in Ely and left the others with other mushers. On Tuesday, he told WDIO-TV that his dogs seemed unfazed by the situation.

“The good thing about working with a working dog or an animal is that you become used to doing strange things with them and traveling and camping with them,” McClelland told the station. “So, despite the fact that this is something the dogs have never done before, they focus on you and know they can trust you. And I’m confident that I can put my trust in them.”

Nearly a hundred significant wildfires are raging across a dozen Western states, with devastating inferno raging through Northern California.

Temperatures in the upper 80s, gusty winds, and low humidity were anticipated for Wednesday in northeastern Minnesota, despite the severe drought that runs all the way to the West Coast. On Friday night, heavy thunderstorms are possible, bringing not only rain but also lightning, which is a common source of forest fires in northern Minnesota.

Wednesday marked the tenth anniversary of the discovery of Minnesota’s largest wildfire in over a century. A lightning strike east of Ely in the Boundary Waters sparked the Pagami Creek Wildfire. It smoldered for days in a bog before erupting and blackening 145 square miles (375 square kilometers), largely within the wilderness area and north of the Greenwood. This is a condensed version of the information.