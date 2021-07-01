A wildfire has engulfed a small community in Canada, which has experienced temperatures as high as 49 degrees Celsius.

A wildfire that drove people to flee a tiny hamlet in British Columbia after three days of record-breaking temperatures for Canada is now out of control, as families urgently search for information on the evacuees.

After experiencing temperatures of 121.2F (49.6 C) the previous day, the roughly 1,000 people of Lytton were forced to flee their houses with only a few minutes’ warning on Wednesday evening.

Mike Farnworth, the province’s public safety minister, stated on Thursday afternoon that most homes and buildings in Lytton had been destroyed, and that several inhabitants had gone missing.

The Lytton fire was raging out of control over a 30-square-mile region, according to the British Columbia Wildfire Service. As a heatwave blasted western Canada, many additional fires raged in the area.

On behalf of mayor Jan Polderman, Lytton city council member Lilliane Graie wrote in an email that the fire had decimated the town, which is a First Nations hamlet about 95 miles north east of Vancouver.

She added, “Our people are scattered north and south, and we are attempting to figure out who is where.”

At least some of those who escaped Lytton traveled to a recreation center in Lillooet, roughly 40 kilometres north.

The Lytton First Nation’s vice chief, John Haugen, said leaders were trying to account for members who did not make it to Lillooet.

“It’s unbelievable; people are so concerned about what will happen next to them,” he added, adding that the community had suffered “devastation and loss.”

“Three consecutive days of the greatest recorded temperature in Canadian history all happened in Lytton this week,” British Columbia leader John Horgan stated on television. The combination of a heat wave and a devastating fire is extremely disturbing and stressful for the residents of this community.”

On Sunday, the heat in Lytton established a new national record, reaching 115 degrees Fahrenheit (45.1 degrees Celsius), followed by a new high of 118.2 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday (47.9C). After setting yet another record high on Tuesday, the temperature dropped to 102 degrees Fahrenheit (39 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday.