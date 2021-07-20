A well-known TV lawyer has pleaded guilty to a murder-for-hire plot to kill her husband’s girlfriend.

According to reports, a Colorado-based animal rights lawyer who has featured on local television has pled guilty to seven felony charges stemming from an alleged murder-for-hire plan against her divorced husband’s girlfriend.

According to FOX News, Jennifer Emmi, 43, has been charged with stalking, attempting to influence a judge, and retaliation against a witness, among other things.

Misdemeanor accusations as well as two counts of child abuse have been filed against the animal rights lawyer, who is also the founder of the Animal Law Center.

Emmi was accused by Colorado authorities of employing a farm aide, Timothy Lindsey, in November to “look after” her ex-new husband’s lover. According to People, Emmi allegedly promised the ranch employee $100,000 to murder the subject, who is also her children’s caregiver.

According to allegations, documents from law police revealed that Emmi had a history of threatening and violent behavior.

Details of an affidavit filed in Jefferson County in April surfaced, accusing the lawyer of choking her child and threatening to drive into a tractor-trailer while one of her children was there.

The docs also revealed that in January 2020, Emmi “pulled a knife” on her estranged husband Donald “Donnie” Emmi while he was pregnant with one of their children. Emmi allegedly informed her ex-husband that “if she wanted him to be dead, he would be” hours after she allegedly put the knife toward Donnie’s neck.

M. Colin Breese, one of Emmi’s attorneys, stated that Emmi pulling out a knife “in the middle of a debate or an argument” does not imply that she intended to hurt or harm anyone.

Emmi’s three small children told investigators that their mother grabbed one of them “by the neck” during a forensic interview in February 2020.

According to Fox News, the youngster claimed authorities she had no idea her mother was “blind” when Emmi attempted to carry her and allegedly grabbed the child by the neck.

Emmi has revealed that she has multiple sclerosis. Optic neuritis is a sign of autoimmune disease that can impair eyesight.

Emmi said she was “repeatedly set up” in an interview with FOX affiliate KDVR in February, and that she doesn’t “wish to hurt anyone.”

Emmi stated her health problems caused her to do and say things she “can’t believe came out of my mouth” in an interview recorded inside the Jefferson County Detention Facility.

Emmi, who is well-known in the region. Brief News from Washington Newsday.