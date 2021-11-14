A well-known children’s book author has been charged with sexually abusing minors.

Chaim Walder, a well-known Israeli children’s book author, has been accused of sexually assaulting young girls, which he denies.

In an investigative investigation published Friday by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, three women accused the 52-year-old author, educator, and therapist of using his celebrity and influence to take advantage of them sexually. Two of the women described experiences that occurred when they were 12 and 15 years old.

According to the Times of Israel, Walder’s lawyers refuted the charges, calling them “false accusations rooted in blatant lies that amount to a blood libel.”

One of the victims, who resorted to using the