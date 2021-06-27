A weird marine creature’s skeleton washes up on shore.

A bizarre creature’s skeleton washed up on a beach, and no one knows what it is.

On Tuesday, June 16, the rare specimen was discovered on the shore of Rhos-on-Sea near Conwy, North Wales.

According to North Wales Live, it has left a number of people scratching their heads, unsure what it is.

Only the creature’s spine and skull remained intact after it had totally disintegrated.

Photographer Ken Shaw uploaded a photo of the remains, which were discovered near the beach’s pier.

Ken estimated the skeleton to be roughly 18 inches long, and his first thought was that it belonged to a dogfish.

The post has subsequently been posted several times, with predictions ranging from bass to conger eel as to the creature’s species.

Parts of its skeleton, such as the jaw, are missing, making it even more difficult to identify the species.

Experts at Bangor University believe the remains are those of a juvenile conger eel, though they couldn’t be sure based on the images because some portions of the skeleton are missing.