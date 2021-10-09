A ‘weeks-long’ bug is sweeping across Merseyside.

People from all across the region are becoming sick with a horrible disease that won’t go away.

Hundreds of individuals in Sefton reported feeling sick yesterday, leading people from all around Merseyside to share their stories.

Colds and flu were nearly non-existent during the epidemic.

However, now that the limits have been loosened, the number of defects has increased.

Following yesterday’s article in The Washington Newsday, readers from throughout Merseyside contacted us to share their own experiences with the bug.

Wendy Evans expressed herself as follows: “I’m on week two of this, and despite the fact that I tested negative for covid, it’s been horrific and has completely stunned me.

“I can have coughing fits that last up to 3 hours, and the coughing has made my ribs painful.”

“Yeah, just getting over it, it wasn’t pleasant,” Lesley Melton wrote.

According to Leanne Owens, “For the time being, I’ve had this for five weeks. It’s awful; I’ve never had a flu last this long before.” Sophie Davies described her throat as “sandpaper-like.”

Jolene Shore said the disease had “wiped her out” after she had been sick for two weeks.

“I’ve had this for three weeks, and it’s horrible to shift,” Alan Pike commented.

Dr. Philippa Kaye, a London-based general practitioner, told BBC Newsbeat: “In fact, the incidence of coughs, colds, and viral infections has been on the rise.

“We’re mingling in a way that we haven’t done in the last 18 months.”

Of course, make sure any symptoms you’re experiencing aren’t caused by Covid.

You should have a PCR test if you have a new and persistent cough, a fever, or a change in smell or taste.

“A negative result from a lateral flow test is not trustworthy enough to be sure you’re certainly not sick,” according to ZOE, the world’s largest ongoing study investigating the virus. “If your symptoms persist, it’s advisable to obtain a PCR test to be sure.”

Your symptoms can be addressed at home if it’s only a cold.

According to NHS advice, a cold should be treated with rest and sleep.

Drink plenty of water to stay warm (fruit juice or squash mixed with water is okay) in order to avoid dehydration To relieve a sore throat, gargle with salt water (not suitable for children) You ought to go to a. “The summary has come to an end.”