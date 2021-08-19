A weekend of free family activities will be held at Albert Dock.

This weekend, Albert Dock will host the Waterfront Wellbeing Weekend.

The celebration includes a variety of free activities for everyone to participate in, all of which take place on the city’s beautiful waterfront.

The Canal & River Trust has brought the event to the docks to encourage people to get active and explore Liverpool’s docks.

Albert Dock will host a large market with more than 50 local stalls.

The weekend’s schedule is jam-packed with events such as boat tours, guided hikes, water sports, and family learning.

‘Let’s Paddle,’ which will take place at Salthouse Dock’s event centre, has also been confirmed. Visitors to Let’s Paddle can take part in canoeing taster courses for individuals who are new to the sport.

There are also guided heritage tours available, as well as the chance to ride one of the trust’s’swan pedalos.’

Visitors can also participate in a ‘Lego Make & Take and Mosaic Build,’ where they can create their own Lego sculpture to take home. Guided Lego building workshops will allow you to build your own miniature canal boat, similar to the one on display at Salthouse Dock. A gigantic Lego mosaic depicting the waterfront will also be made, and attendees will be able to participate in the construction.

Activities must be scheduled ahead of time and are free to attend.

Jesse Hartley, the self-taught engineer who developed Liverpool’s famed docks, will be available to meet throughout the weekend.

Albert Dock will host a Waterfront Wellbeing Weekend from Friday, August 20 through Sunday, August 22.

Click here to learn more about the activities available or to purchase tickets to any of them.