A week of sorrow as tragedy affects the region’s highways and water system

Over the last week, tragedy has rocked Merseyside and the neighboring districts.

The loosening of lockdown limitations beginning Monday, as well as the scorching heat, have dominated national news.

However, while both have had an impact locally, a number of tragic events have occurred.

‘I felt he was unbeatable,’ claimed the mother of a 23-year-old man who died suddenly.

Deaths have occurred in the region’s rivers as well as on its highways.

Several of the occurrences involved Merseyside and Cheshire Police, as well as area fire services and search and rescue personnel.

Emergency services were called to the River Weaver between Runcorn and Frodsham on Monday after a boy was reported to have fallen into the river.

The search expedition, which lasted all night, was aided by a helicopter and a dog team.

A body was discovered at 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Cheshire Police said it was thought to be the missing 16-year-old Stevie McClair’s body, and that his parents had been notified.

“This appears to be a horrible accident,” Superintendent Alexander McMillan said. “Our prayers are with the boy’s family at this difficult time.”

Emergency services were dispatched to Seaforth Docks on Tuesday afternoon after a worker was involved in a freight container incident.

Just after 2 p.m., emergency personnel arrived, and a 67-year-old male was pronounced deceased on the site.

Merseyside Police, The Ports Police, the Marine Accident Inquiry Branch, and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency have initiated a collaborative investigation.

“Seatruck Ferries regrets to report that a crew member lost his life in a mishap during cargo operations on its ro-ro freight ferry, Clipper Pennant, yesterday at Liverpool,” a spokeswoman for the company told The Washington Newsday on Wednesday.

“The ship is chartered to P&O Ferries, although it is crewed by Seatruck.

“The authorities have been notified, and Seatruck is coordinating with the emergency services to address the problem.

“Our top concern is to assist the crew member’s family, and our sympathies are with them during this difficult time.”

Then, on Tuesday evening, another tragedy occurred, this time at Crosby Beach.

