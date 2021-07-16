A week of chaos on the roadways, with numerous collisions

Two youngsters were among the victims of the Merseyside road accidents that occurred this week.

Many of the accidents are being investigated by police, and they vary from local street collisions to events on the M53 and M56 highways.

In separate instances in Walton on Wednesday, two children were hurt and sent to the hospital.

At 6.05pm, Merseyside Police were called to Weldon Road after complaints of a 10-year-old girl being hit by a Hyundai iX35.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not deemed to be life-threatening, according to authorities.

The car’s driver pulled over to the side of the road and is assisting authorities with their investigation.

Officers set up a cordon and closed the route to passing cars after the incident, which occurred at the intersection with County Road.

Merseyside Police’s road policing branch has issued a public call for witnesses.

Anyone with dashcam, CCTV, or other footage should contact police via Twitter at @MerPoCC, Facebook at Merseyside Police Contact Centre, or email at [email protected] with the reference 29000491448.

A three-year-old kid was rushed to the hospital the same night after being hit by a car.

Merseyside Police confirmed the boy’s injuries were “non-life threatening” on Thursday.

On July 14, police were called to Emery Street in Walton shortly after 4 p.m. and cordoned off the area.

In other news, a collision involving four vehicles along the M62 in Warrington earlier today created traffic delays in the area.

At around 8.43 a.m. on Friday, police were dispatched to Winwick Road near the B&Q roundabout in response to complaints of a crash.

A white Renault Luton van and a white Volkswagen Luton van were involved in the collision.

There were no reports of casualties, however there was a lane restriction on a slip road into the M62, according to police (westbound.)

“A49 Newton Road partially stopped, significant traffic due to accident at M62 J9,” said INRIX, a traffic information firm (Winwick). It’s a roundabout.

“There is a lane restriction on the M62 Westbound exit slip road due to an accident on the southern side of the roundabout.”

A accident was also reported, and police were dispatched.