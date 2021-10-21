A week-long raid on county lines resulted in the arrest of nearly 1,500 people.

In a week-long county lines sweep, police arrested around 1,500 alleged drug dealers and seized weapons including zombie knives and samurai swords.

Between October 11 and 17, police in England and Wales concentrated on organized narcotics crime, which involves sellers utilizing mobile phones to help transport class A substances from large cities to villages and rural areas.

Young children and vulnerable adults are frequently groomed, blackmailed, or threatened into being used as “runners” to distribute drugs across county lines.

The practice frequently leads to violence, and the week-long police investigation resulted in the seizure of 289 weapons, including 49 rifles and 120 knives.

12 zombie knives, 22 machetes, eight samurai swords, and four crossbows were among the weapons discovered.

Police arrested 1,468 people and enlisted the help of 2,664 vulnerable people, the majority of whom were youngsters.

There was also a total of £1,254,384 seized, as well as £2 million worth of class A pharmaceuticals.

Officers discovered 28.8 kilograms of heroin and 26.8 kilograms of cocaine, and they visited 894 cuckooed residences, which are usually the homes of vulnerable persons who are exploited to hide drugs.

Police are making “huge advances into removing violent county lines,” according to Graham McNulty, the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s (NPCC) head for county lines.

“The numbers speak for themselves – we’re preventing awful criminals from harming children and lining their own wallets,” he said.

“Thanks to the efforts of officers across the country, nearly £2 million worth of class A narcotics and hundreds of firearms have been removed from our streets.”

He applauded the Youngsters’s Society’s work in assisting authorities in identifying children participating in the crimes, and advised anyone concerned about a vulnerable individual who may be involved in county lines to call police.

The number of active county lines in England and Wales has decreased from 2000 in 2018 to roughly 600 today, according to the NPCC, mainly to the efforts of forces in major exporting areas such as Merseyside, the West Midlands, and London.

For modern slavery offenses, police can now pursue victimless charges, ensuring that minors and vulnerable adults are spared the trauma of having to confront their exploiters in court.