A week after the deadly Haiti earthquake, 20 adults and four children were pulled alive from the rubble.

One week after a terrible 7.2 magnitude earthquake killed over 2,000 people and demolished tens of thousands of homes in Haiti, twenty-four people, including four children, were retrieved alive from a pile of wreckage.

According to Miami station WSVN, the earthquake victims were discovered alive this weekend on Pic Macaya, the country’s second-largest peak. The 24 individuals were successfully evacuated and flown to a hospital in a helicopter, according to the TV station.

The successful rescue comes as the death toll from the earthquake on August 14 continues to rise across the country. At least 2,207 people have perished, 344 are missing, and 12,268 have been injured, according to Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency. In addition, at least 53,000 homes and structures were damaged, displacing tens of thousands of people.

Because to Tropical Storm Grace’s heavy rainfall and strong winds, rescue attempts halted last week. Hospitals have been overburdened with injured patients, and many injured people have been forced to sleep outside in the scorching heat as authorities scramble to protect them from the storm.

Gang violence has also wracked the country, with criminal leaders blocking roads, hijacking relief trucks, and stealing medical supplies. In separate occasions, gangs are said to have kidnapped a doctor and a surgeon, causing life-threatening delays in care for some patients.

Desperate Haitians have been observed robbing food from charity vehicles in certain areas, while thousands of people remain homeless and hungry. Prime Minister Ariel Henry issued a one-month state of emergency across the country last week, saying he was delivering relief to areas where towns and hospitals had been nearly completely destroyed by the destruction.

The earthquake and tropical storm struck about a month after President Jovenel Mose was assassinated, in the midst of the country’s efforts to contain the coronavirus.

For decades, Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, has struggled with political instability, gang violence, and food scarcity. Earthquakes and hurricanes have also wreaked havoc on the Caribbean nation. In 2010, Haiti was rocked by a major earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0, killing an estimated 300,000 people and displacing over 1 million others.

Henry said earlier this week that his administration will seek to avoid “repeating history on aid mismanagement and coordination,” alluding to the 2010 earthquake. This is a condensed version of the information.