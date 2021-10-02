A weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for portions of England and Scotland.

Over the weekend, heavy rain and high winds could cause floods, travel disruption, and power outages in areas of England and Scotland.

Yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office for the east and south of England, as well as the north-east of Scotland, including Aberdeenshire, Orkney, and Shetland.

Wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour are forecast in certain areas, along with 30 to 40 millimeters of rain.

“Some 60-70mph gusts might be enough to create some disruptions, transit delays, and possibly some short power outages,” a Met Office official said.

“The winds are certainly greater in north-east Scotland. There’s a better probability that some tree branches will fall. Bits will be blown around if folks have stuff out in the garden, but not enough to do real structural damage. The biggest source of interruption is transportation.

“Flooding of some homes and buildings is possible in north-east Scotland, as well as flooding of some roads and flooding in the odd bit of property across the south-east.”

Strong winds and heavy rain are expected for some coastal locations on Saturday, impacting East Anglia, Essex, Kent, and the south coast from 1pm to 10pm, affecting East Anglia, Essex, Kent, and the south coast across the Isle of Wight and as far west as Lyme Regis.

Winds are expected to reach 52 miles per hour on the Isle of Wight, 43 miles per hour in Norwich, and 56 miles per hour in Ramsgate.

The Met Office has issued a warning for some road, rail, aviation, and ferry delays, as well as delays for high-sided trucks on exposed routes and bridges, power outages, and high waves and spray in coastal locations.

Heavy rain is expected to fall over Orkney and Shetland from 4 p.m. on Saturday until 6 a.m. on Sunday, causing localized flooding and transport disruption.

From midnight on Saturday to 3pm on Sunday, strong winds are anticipated over north Aberdeenshire and up to Orkney and Shetland.

The Met Office has issued a flood warning for businesses and households, as well as transportation delays and the possibility of short-term power outages and other services.

The wind and rain might last until Sunday evening, according to the Met Office, which predicts further severe weather early next week.