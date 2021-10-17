A Wavertree PE instructor has written a children’s book, which is currently available on Amazon and WH Smith.

A Wavertree teacher collaborated on a children’s book with his five-year-old son, which is now available for purchase on Amazon, WH Smith, and other online retailers.

Andy Winrow, a Wigan native who worked as a PE teacher before becoming an assistant head teacher at Wavertree, said he “never planned” to become an author.

Captain Magic Beard and the Tiger Eel, a children’s book, was inspired by the 41-year-son, old’s Alby, and the two collaborated on the character of Captain Magic Beard.

Matalan customers adore its affordable autumn layering dresses.

After being a concept in Andy’s head since Alby endured a bout of illness as a child, the book was written in lockdown.

“I’m not a huge reader and never have been,” Andy told The Washington Newsday, “but I read to Alby a lot when he was a newborn and I still do today, and they were all rhyming books and I thought, ‘I could do this,’ and when we’d finish, I’d continue the narrative with my own rhymes.”

“I kept telling [my wife]Louise, ‘I could do this,’ and I believe she got tired of hearing it, so she said, ‘Well, why don’t you do it then?’ I started to grasp the idea, and it was pretty much set in my head by Christmas, shortly before lockdown.” Alby was given the nickname Captain Magic Beard when he was born with a virus, which inspired the name.

“Alby had a virus when he was born, and it’s pretty common, but if you’re born with it, it might be difficult,” Andy explained.

CMV (cytomegalovirus) is a common virus that is typically innocuous but can cause difficulties in newborns if infected during pregnancy.

“He has some hearing loss,” Andy said, “and it may get worse as he gets older.” When the doctors told us, they said there was a chance it may be fatal, which was obviously devastating, and living through that up until he was 18 months old was difficult.

“He was with Alder Hey, and he was one of the three cases we had seen.” “The remaining two.” “The summary comes to an end.”