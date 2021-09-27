A wave of university and college strikes is expected to hit Liverpool.

City of Liverpool College employees will strike tomorrow as part of a nationwide day of action to protest unfair pay.

Strikes will begin on Monday at the University of Liverpool, and will last throughout the first teaching week of the new term, as part of a long-running dispute about job cuts in the faculty of health and life sciences.

The University and College Union (UCU) is organizing a college strike that will include City of Liverpool College and nine other colleges throughout the country. This is the first of up to ten days of possible walkouts.

The disagreement arose in December 2020, following a 1% salary offer from the Association of Colleges, the employer group.

The union is seeking a pay rise of more than 5% to address the pay gap between high school and college, as well as further education pay increases that are below inflation after more than a decade of below-inflation hikes.

“College leaders are facing strike action and substantial disruption because they have refused to negotiate on pay,” said UCU general secretary Jo Grady. To avoid additional disruption, they should follow the lead of Weymouth, Bristol, and Swindon colleges and engage in real pay negotiations.

“College professors are among our most talented and dedicated educators, but they have experienced a real-terms wage fall of more than 30% in the last decade. Another offer of 1% below inflation is totally unacceptable. Staff have given notice that they will strike for up to another five days this term unless they receive better salary offers. This can be remedied, but it is up to the employers to do so.”

“We agree with UCU that teaching employees deserve more than 1%, and we’ve opted to go above the national salary offer given by the Association of Colleges,” a spokeswoman for City of Liverpool College stated ahead of the strike.

“That is why, in 2021, we awarded a 3% pay raise to the college’s lowest earners and a 2% pay increase to anyone earning more than £29,442 (backdated to cover the.”

