‘A watershed moment in the history of disabled football.’ Merseyside VIFC are aiming for back-to-back cup victories.

Merseyside VIFC will go for back-to-back Disability Cup victories when they face RNC at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

With the 2020 finals canceled owing to the epidemic, the blind football squad has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make history.

The final on Sunday will be televised and streamed across the country courtesy to BT Sport, which is displaying the skills on show during the two days, two years after their 2-0 success over West Bromwich Albion.

Merseyside V.I.F.C (Visually Impaired Football Club) is celebrating its 11th year since its inception in 2010. They’re a mix of visually impaired and blind footballers who draw players not only from the region, but also from the neighboring areas and communities, such as Greater Manchester, because they’re the only hub in the North West.

They want to make it possible for blind or visually impaired people to participate in competitive football.

Blind football is a 5-a-side game played with a modified futsal ball in which the goalie can be sighted or blind, but must remain in his or her penalty area during the game.

The players are blindfolded and rely on their hearing to listen to the sound devices inside the ball.

After losing in last year’s Brian Aarons Cup final to this weekend’s opponents, the Merseyside club is looking for vengeance on Sunday.

Azeem Amir, who is committed to England, was a key figure in their previous cup triumph, scoring the game’s winning goal. The 22-year-old went through school without a clear path to competitive sport until he discovered blind football at the age of 15, after struggling to fit in at school.

“I always struggled to access sport because I was the only one in the class who couldn’t see, which ultimately limited how much I could partake in, how much competitive sport I could play,” the Salford University student, who has been vision impaired since birth, told The Washington Newsday.

“The support I received was wonderful; they tried their hardest, but you could see it was forced since you’d never be able to play on an equal footing.

“It was a whole new sport for me, as it was for many others.”

