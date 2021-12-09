A warning to supermarket buyers about Christmas crisps has been issued.

A warning has been issued to supermarket buyers who have purchased specific Walker’s Crisps.

Walkers Mince Pies Flavour Crisps are being recalled by PepsiCo because they contain milk, which is not indicated on the label.

This means that anyone who has an allergy or sensitivity to milk or milk ingredients may be at risk from the product.

Information on the product

Pack size: 5 x 25 g Walkers Mince Pies Flavour Crisps (multipack)

All date codes have best-before dates.

Milk is an allergen.

PepsiCo is recalling the aforementioned product from customers and has notified the appropriate allergy support organizations, who will inform their members of the recall.

Customers have also received a point-of-sale alert from the corporation.

These warnings explain why the product is being recalled and what buyers should do if they have purchased it.

If you have an allergy or sensitivity to milk or milk ingredients, do not consume the aforesaid product.

To receive a full refund, please call PepsiCo’s customer service line at 0800 274777.