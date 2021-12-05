A warning has been issued on a scam that might cost you your entire pension.

Merseyside residents are being cautioned about “pension scams” that might result in them losing their entire pension.

More than 1.3 million people are thought to have been targeted by unethical financial advisors who gave them incorrect advice about their pensions.

Many people have been convinced by these unethical consultants to move their existing private pensions, or extremely valuable defined benefit pensions, to a Self Invested Personal Plan (SIPP) and “invest” in unregulated, high-risk, and illiquid “investments.”

Many people have lost most, if not all, of their hard-earned pensions, which they have paid into for the duration of their working life.

People have lost over £500,000 in pension pots through such plans, which were pushed to them by ‘dodgy’ or inexperienced financial consultants who were not approved or regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

People have lost most, if not all, of their pensions as a result of investments that promised high returns but delivered losses, leaving them saddened, often traumatized, unable to retire comfortably, and in some cases unable to retire at all.

based on the Wirral Solicitor Paul Higgins of Pension Justice, a litigation business that helps victims of pension mis-selling recover some of their lost money, said his firm has been exposed to countless examples where people’s pensions have become ‘worthless’ as a result of ‘unregulated investments.’

“That old saying, ‘if it seems too good to be true, it probably is,’ couldn’t apply more than in the case of pension mis-selling,” Higgins said.

“We’ve had clients who were promised big profits on unregulated investments in items like storage pods, airport car parking spots, fractional ownership of Cape Verde property, carbon credits, and more, all of which turned out to be worthless.”

Pension Justice has assisted its clients in recovering millions of pounds in compensation after they were given incorrect advice.

Pension Justice has assisted its clients in recovering millions of pounds in compensation after they were given incorrect advice.