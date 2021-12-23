A warning has been issued in one region of Merseyside ahead of Christmas.

Thefts and burglaries have been reported in Southport, with homes around the town being targeted.

The warning comes after two Cedar Street residences were broken into over the weekend, with two bikes stolen from the residents.

Residents have been urged to remain careful, and PCSOs have asked for any CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage that could assist police in locating those responsible.

Over the weekend, similar occurrences occurred on Selworthy Road and Waterloo Road in Birkdale, as well as Moss Lane and Farm Close. The investigation is still ongoing.

In an effort to dissuade and catch criminals who may target sheds and outhouses in the run-up to Christmas, police have urged that homeowners install shed alarms.

Officers also advised purchasing the “strongest lock you can afford,” because inexpensive cable locks can readily cut through.

According to a Sefton Police Facebook post: “Over the weekend, bikes were stolen from the sheds/garages of two residences on Cedar Street in Southport. The victims have been contacted, and one bike has been restored to its owner.

“The other bike is still missing and has been reported stolen. A third bike has been found, and we’re trying to figure out if it’s connected to any recent thefts.

“PCSOs dropped a letter on Cedar Street today, requesting that locals check to see if there have been any more victims in the vicinity, as well as any CCTV/doorbell/dashcam footage that may aid in identifying the criminals.

“Similar instances occurred on Selworthy Road and Waterloo Road, as well as Moss Lane and Farm Close, during the weekend. The occurrences are being investigated to see whether they can be related.

“Obviously, sheds and garages are being targeted in the run-up to the holidays. It’s a good idea to install a shed alarm.

“It does not have to be costly. Just something to dissuade criminals while also alerting you to someone on your property and giving you time to respond.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”