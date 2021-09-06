A warning has been issued at a lake where swimmers’ costumes have turned a bright green color.

After spending time in the water, swimmers at a popular seaside lake have described their costumes as turning “luminous green.”

Swimmers at Marine Lake in New Brighton took to local Facebook groups to express their dissatisfaction with the color of the inside of their swimsuits after a dip in the lake.

One regular swimmer, who did not want to be identified and swims in the lake most evenings, said the problems began “around two weeks ago.”

“I go swimming in the lake approximately five times a week,” the swimmer, who lives in Wirral, told The Washington Newsday. “About two weeks ago, when I went swimming with my other half, I realized the inside of my suit was entirely green.

“The girls in my swimming group have all had the same experience over the previous two weeks.

“It’s a luminous green substance, and I’ve experienced an upset stomach, diarrhoea, migraines, and sore eyes as a result of it.”

She stated she didn’t link her symptoms to the green slime on her costume until other members of the group assumed blue-green algae was present, and others in the group reported having similar symptoms.

“I’ve never had any difficulties before, and I swim there a lot, but I simply didn’t connect two and two together, didn’t correlate the green in the costume with the symptoms I’ve been experiencing, but it all makes sense now,” she explained.

“One of my good friends, who swims there every morning, had to cancel her birthday celebrations because she was suffering from severe stomach problems and was having the same experience every morning with green slime in the pool.

“It’s a shame we won’t be able to swim there for a while because the tides in the sea are terrible, so the lake is ideal.”

Others flocked to the New Brighton Gossip Facebook group to share photos of the bloom, with one individual, Taz Dirani, posting a photo of thought green slime that he said he shot this morning, according to The Washington Newsday.

“It’s thick all over the place,” he remarked.

