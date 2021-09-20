A warning has been issued after a van was crushed in a ‘nasty’ M6 incident.

A warning has been issued after a van collided with the back of a lorry on the M6 motorway today.

The collision, which involved a vehicle and a lorry, occurred between junctions 26 and 25, resulting in lane closures and high traffic.

According to reports, the van’s driver slammed into the back of a lorry that was stuck in traffic.

Fortunately, only minor injuries were reported, according to officers.

The police department posted a photo of the destroyed van on social media as a reminder to drivers to pay attention on the road.

They also stated that the white van’s driver had been charged with careless driving as a result of the accident.

“Patrols dealt with a horrific rear end shunt early this morning on the M6,” a representative for Merseyside police said.

“The driver slammed into the back of stopped traffic. Fortunately, it was only a minor injury.

“I don’t know what this is if it isn’t a reminder to keep an eye on the road ahead. The driver has been charged with careless driving.”