A warning has been issued after a fire broke out on a popular Merseyside beach.

A fire broke out on a crowded Merseyside beach, prompting a warning.

Last week, two portable toilets on Crosby Beach were set ablaze as visitors arrived for the summer vacations.

The portable toilets are thought to have been set ablaze by hot BBQs dumped in a wheelie bin near to the facilities.

Disposable BBQs are prohibited along Sefton’s coasts, and beachgoers are reminded about the dangers of bringing them to the beach.

Sefton Council is now calling with residents to heed the warnings and refrain from taking their pets to the beach.

“It’s really upsetting to see the damage that occurred to our facilities at Crosby,” said Cllr Ian Moncur, Sefton Council’s cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing.

“Not only will this restrict the number of public toilets available on busy days, but the Council will also be responsible for the costs of fixing the damage.”

“Fires and barbecues are prohibited everywhere along the shore, including Crosby, Formby, Ainsdale, and Southport. Fires can not only endanger humans, but they can also destroy the rare and protected environments that we are fortunate to have here in Sefton.”

“We would like to remind people that during periods of hot and dry weather similar to what we have recently had across the region, the risk of fires in public areas increases,” said Paul Kay, group manager of Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.

“If you are visiting the Sefton coastline, please make sure you do so safely. Disposable BBQs and campfires are not permitted anywhere along the Sefton shore, in the dunes, or in the forests.

“Please take your trash home with you, and don’t drop cigarettes or bottles on the ground since they can easily catch fire. Though some fires are unintentional, the majority are anti-social behavior fires that are intentionally caused, which is known as arson.

“If you observe a fire, contact 999 and ask for the Fire Service, providing as much description as possible, including the nearest major road – this will assist crews.”

