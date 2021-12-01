A warning has been issued about cold-calling fraud after nan, 92, was defrauded of £10,000.

Cold-calling companies have been warned against forcing consumers into buying insurance for appliances they don’t own.

According to a survey by Which?, roughly a quarter of Britons received surprise calls regarding home appliance insurance or extended warranties in the previous year.

Scammers take small monthly direct debit sums in the hope that their victim’s account will go unnoticed, according to the consumer group. Callers often have personal information that makes targets believe the calls are genuine, and scammers take small monthly direct debit sums in the hope that their victim’s account will go unnoticed.

According to Which?, a 92-year-old grandmother was duped out of £10,000 by fraudsters from several businesses who claimed to be providing breakdown cover for her washing machine and boiler, as well as a dishwasher she didn’t own.

Cold callers selling appliance cover or any other sort of insurance, according to Whichhead ?’s of money, should be avoided.

“Ask for the firm name and report it to the ICO if you or someone you know has been cold-called regarding appliance cover,” he said.

“If you’re getting a lot of cold calls, see if your phone company has any call-blocking services,” Mr Shaw concluded.

According to Which?, the majority of people who report instances obtain refunds, and the 92-year-old victim should receive the entire £10,000 by the end of the year.

People interested in appliance coverage should get it ahead of time from regulated companies, according to the consumer group.

Which? is also pushing for landline operators to offer their existing, complimentary protections as standard in all landline packages.

“Consumers should not have to opt in to be protected from unwelcome cold calls,” Mr Shaw continued.

“Unwanted calls are at best a nuisance, and in the worst situations can cause significant grief,” an ICO representative stated. Mis-selling of white goods insurance is one of the most common complaints we receive, and we encourage customers to contact us if they receive one.

“The information people provide allows us to hunt down offenders and take action to prevent them from making any more calls, as well as deterring others from doing so.” We also collaborate with other regulators, such as Trading Standards, and consumer advocacy organizations, such as Which?, to sanction businesses and people. “The summary comes to an end.”