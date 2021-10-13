A warning has been issued about a’silent killer’ that affects pets more quickly than people.

After statistics revealed that nearly nine out of ten pet owners were unaware of the dangers of carbon monoxide, a heating supplier has issued a warning.

Carbon monoxide, also known as the “silent killer,” is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas that can leak from a variety of household appliances such as boilers, heaters, gas-powered tumble dryers, and gas hobs.

It can kill both animals and people, with the former being impacted more swiftly and severely because to their smaller size.

Yet, according to disturbing new research, as many as 96 percent of pet owners were unaware that their pet may be poisoned by carbon monoxide.

Meanwhile, over a third of respondents (30%) stated they don’t have a carbon monoxide detector at home, and 26% indicated they are unaware of the symptoms.

The research was done by BestHeating, a specialist internet heating company that offers stylish radiators, heated towel rails, and accessories. BestHeating has already issued a warning to pet parents.

“It’s frightening that so many of us don’t have a carbon monoxide detector in our homes,” John Lawless told TeamDogs, “since Brits are possibly putting their pet’s life in danger alongside their own.”

“We’re advising people to become more aware of carbon monoxide symptoms, and anyone without a detector should get one or see if their gas company will give one to them for free,” says the group.

Carbon monoxide is formed when carbon-based fuels are burned inefficiently, which can be caused by open fires, cookers, boilers, burning fuel in unventilated places, BBQs, and clogged flues or chimneys, as well as smoking shisha pipes indoors.

The deadly gas can also escape from furnaces, heaters, gas-powered tumble dryers, gas hobs, and wood stoves.

Animals, like people, are impacted by inhaling carbon monoxide into their lungs and absorbing it into their bloodstream.

Fatigue, trouble breathing, and illness are the most common signs of carbon monoxide poisoning in pets.

Lethargy or weakness, vomiting, seizures, loss of consciousness, and red gums are all indications to watch out for.

Owners who fear their pet has carbon monoxide poisoning should take them to the veterinarian as soon as possible, as well as seek medical help for themselves if they are feeling poorly.

