A warning has been issued about a’sick’ NHS scam meant to take your money.

People are being asked for personal information and cash in order to establish a ‘Covid Pass’ in a new text message scam that seems like it came from the NHS.

Following a rash of new NHS SMS scams, people throughout the UK are being cautioned to be on their watch.

A link to a website imitating the official NHS website is included in the text message, which is delivered from a mobile number pretending to be an official communication from the NHS.

The website requires users to enter their home location as well as the name under which they are enrolled with their GP surgery.

It then asks for credit card information, falsely claiming that a £4.99 payment is required to “complete your Covid Pass application.”

After receiving the text, one user urged others to ‘be wary’ on a St Helens community Facebook page.

She posted a photo of a text message with a link and asked whether anyone else had received it. I clicked the link and it appears to be legitimate, but I can’t picture the NHS asking for my financial information.

“Take care. I’m being told I need a covid pass despite the fact that I haven’t received any immunizations.

“Scumbags, I hope this is seen by all vulnerable individuals so they don’t get screwed over. People are benefitting off this in a horrible way.”

An NHS Covid Pass is used to demonstrate that a person has received both doses of a coronavirus vaccination. It is free and available to everyone in the UK via the official NHS app or website.

Passports are required for international travel as well as admittance into some domestic locations that need proof of vaccination.

The communications are phishing scams, in which someone pretending to be a real institution or person sends a text message or email with the sole intention of duping individuals into disclosing personal or banking information.

This new text message scam is similar to an email-based scam that was revealed in July, in which people were pushed to obtain their health passports before leaving on vacation.

