A warning has been issued about a widespread shopping practice that thousands of people engage in.

Many customers admit to frequently purchasing clothes items, wearing them once, and then returning them with the tags still attached for a refund.

Is it, however, legal to do so, and what are the norms and regulations in place to prevent people from “warbdrobing”?

Returning garments after wearing them is referred to as “return fraud” by The Mirror, despite the fact that it is not strictly criminal.

Clothes store employees are instructed to inspect items of clothing upon their return to check if they have been worn, and stores have begun to take serious measures to combat serial “wardrobers.”

Asos has created a “blacklist” of serial returners, while Harrods has taken similar steps to prevent people from exploiting their returns policy.

Dishonest returns from clients who are refunding used items cost shops £1.5 billion every year, according to previous data by solution vendor Checkpoint Systems.

The statistics, which were initially published in 2019, also reveal that one-fifth of customers admit to purchasing products with the purpose of wearing them once and then returning them.

Because it’s Talk Money Week, we’re wondering if “wardrobing” is ever truly acceptable – and if so, do you do it.

According to Martyn James, a consumer rights specialist at Resolver, this is a morally wrong thing for shoppers to do.

“However, that hasn’t stopped Instagrammers from taking endless photos in clothes that will be returned to the packet after the picture is posted,” he said.

“You have to identify the line between what you gain and what you lose with any ethical decision.”

He also claims that the worry of avoiding destroying the outfit so you can return it is perhaps more exhausting than simply saving up for the item.

He added that stores might force you to keep an item even if the tags are still on.

“The numerous dangers that hit us throughout the holiday party season may potentially ruin your good time,” he stated.

“And stores are well aware of this pattern; they can and do force customers to pay.”

