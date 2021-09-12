A warning from a private investigator to anyone in Liverpool who is “lying and cheating.”

When you think of a private investigator, long stakeouts, sunglasses, and sneaking around come to mind.

Is the work, however, as glamorous as it appears on television?

Stephen*, a private investigator with UK Private Investigators who has worked on numerous cases in Liverpool, has revealed the dark secrets and evil schemes that go on behind closed doors.

Sister’s pleading to mother of five children who have been missing for eight months due to an unexplained abduction

Stephen began his work in the insurance industry before volunteering for three years with a couple private investigative firms.

In 1997, he went full-time into the investigation industry.

“Investigative work has always had an attraction for me, and I have always had an inquisitive mind,” he told The Washington Newsday. As a kid, I was also a huge James Bond fan.

“The best parts of my job are assisting folks with difficulties they can’t handle on their own and catching them in falsehoods and deception.

“So many individuals seem to believe that they can get away with cheating and lying their way through life, harming people and generally getting away with it – but they seem to forget that there are those like us ready to catch them out.”

He has covered several incidents in Liverpool over the years, including catching dishonest partners, lying employees, and business internal embezzlement.

“We found a company director who was trying to sell lease automobiles on the pretense that they had been stolen,” Stephen recalled of his Liverpool instances.

“We’ve even caught a few local celebs acting inappropriately….we can’t identify names, obviously!”

The majority of the cases Stephen works on are person tracking and infidelity investigations, but the company provides a wide range of investigative services to clients, so no two days are ever the same.

Stephen has worked on a number of cases throughout the course of his career, but one in particular has stayed with him.

“We had a client who was convinced her husband was having an affair,” he explained.

“He was, and we were able to catch him in the act.

“To hide the fact, he had booked a number of hotel rooms under different names.”

“The summary comes to an end.”