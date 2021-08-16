A wanted man was apprehended and drugs were recovered from his residence in Liverpool.

Two males were arrested when police raided a residence in Liverpool Friday night.

Officers responded to Onslow Road in Fairfield about 10.35 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, and arrested a 28-year-old and a 19-year-old.

The address was also raided for drugs and maybe stolen stuff.

The 28-year-old was a wanted man who was apprehended on charges of receiving stolen property and cannabis possession.

The 19-year-old was detained on accusations of helping a criminal and possessing marijuana.

“We can confirm that two individuals were detained following enquiries in Fairfield last night, Sunday 15 August,” a Merseyside police spokesperson said.

“At around 10.35 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Onslow Road and arrested a wanted male. Drugs and a possibly stolen object were discovered.

“A 28-year-old Fairfield man was detained on suspicion of receiving stolen items, possessing cannabis, and having a warrant out on his name.

“A Croxteth guy, 19, was arrested on suspicion of helping a criminal and possessing cannabis.

“Both males were arrested and taken to police stations for questioning.”