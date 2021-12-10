A wanted driver is apprehended after a police chase on the M62 in the early hours of the morning.

Following a brief pursuit on the M62, a wanted motorist was apprehended and detained by a joint operation by Cheshire Road Policing patrol and Merseyside Police traffic.

On Friday morning, a driver wanted for previous offenses attempted to elude capture by failing to stop when hailed down by traffic cops.

The image captured by the police aircraft shows how the police patrols worked together to perform a tactical and controlled stop to keep the fleeing criminal from harming other drivers.

The sought guy has been remanded in custody pending the outcome of the investigation.

“A wanted driver tried to flee MS18 on the M62 earlier, following a short pursuit car brought to a controlled stop & one in the cells,” NW Motorway Police tweeted at 2.40 a.m.

@CheshireRCU @MerPolTraffic “Denying criminals access to the highways!”