A want tobe rapper, a thieving father, and a teen with a machete are among those imprisoned in Liverpool.

These are the faces of seven persons arrested in Merseyside this week for offences related to the county.

In a horrible racial attack, a machete-wielding youngster cut a young mother’s face open in front of her little daughter.

A want tobe rapper who wrote lyrics about attempting to “run down” a police officer and a gambling addict who destroyed a family brewing firm by stealing more than £800,000 from his bosses were both heard in court.

In a “straightener” caught on CCTV, a father was sentenced for inflicting a violent beating on an apparent love rival.

A judge dealt with a couple of youths who assaulted a young man in Liverpool’s city center “simply for the sake of it.”

Here’s a rundown of some of the most serious cases that came to a close this week.

Lee, John

For three years, John Lee kept a horrifying collection of child sex assault photographs.

There were 4,781 obscene photographs of children in the paedophile tax officer’s possession, 134 of which were films of children as young as two being raped.

The 43-year-old, who worked for HMRC for 20 years before being fired, also shared 14 photographs of child sex assault with a fellow pervert on WhatsApp and Kik Messenger.

He informed him he wanted to have sex with a girl he knew who was 11 years old, and he even sent him a photo of her.

Between July 25, 2017 and May 21, 2020, the father-of-two, of Dalemeadow Road, Knotty Ash, admitted to three counts of downloading, one offence of having, and one count of disseminating indecent pictures of minors.

Lee was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

Tre Freeman is a character in the film Tre Freeman

Tre Freeman attempted to attack a police officer with his automobile several times before writing rap lyrics about it.

On October 31, 2020, two police attempted to conduct a stop check on a black Vauxhall Astra parked near Fox Covert Cemetery in Warrington.

One officer approached the driver to speak with him, but the automobile “continued pushing forward” towards him, forcing the victim to jump out of the path.

The Astra then accelerated, colliding with several vehicles before turning around and revving the engine again, attempting to drive towards the officer.

The “Summary comes to an end.”