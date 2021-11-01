A Walmart shopper in Pennsylvania has been charged with hitting a woman in the head with chicken.

Tahonee Fickes, 20, was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting Kimberly Pittman, 52, with the food item. The incident occurred on October 7, but Fickes has now been charged with harassment and physical contact by police.

The chicken “hit [Pittman] in the back of her head,” according to Pennsylvania State Police, but authorities have no idea what sparked the incident. The two women are unrelated and do not work for Walmart.

Fickes has a history of criminal convictions, including a counterfeit check conviction in 2020 and child endangerment charges in October 2021. She was arrested and due to be arraigned on November 29 for the child endangerment charge, despite being placed on probation for nine months and forced to conduct 50 hours of community service for the falsified check.

There have been a slew of strange food-related incidents recently.

According to police, a 69-year-old bicyclist was hit in the head by one man and then ran over by another in a quarrel over littered fast-food packaging on October 29 in Edgewater, Illinois.

According to police, the bicyclist was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he provided investigators his account of the incident. Despite the fact that the man’s helmet was severely crushed, the safety system is credited with saving his life, according to WBBM-TV.

A Florida lady was arrested on October 25 after allegedly punching a Kentucky Fried Chicken employee in the neck during a customer service argument.

Alexandra Maldonado, 23, walked up to the drive-through window, reached through, and struck the 16-year-old victim, “creating a visible red mark,” according to St. Petersburg police.

According to Maldonado’s arrest record, “the crime was captured on security video.”

After posting a $15,000 bond, Maldonado was freed from detention.

A Florida guy was arrested on October 19 for allegedly attempting to rob a local Waffle House with finger guns and stealing napkins from the establishment.

Eward William Rodriguez, 28, of Madison, was charged with unarmed robbery and assault after attempting to rob the eatery while under the influence of drugs and alcohol, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Rodriguez was apprehended shortly after by Madison County deputies at his home, where he confessed.