A Walmart employee was killed in a warehouse accident.

At the Walmart distribution center in Raymond, New Hampshire, one employee was killed in an accident involving a warehouse vehicle.

James Tomilson, 54, of Deerfield, has been named as the victim by Raymond Police Chief Michael Labell.

Tomilson was walking when he was struck by a tractor-trailer at the distribution center soon before 10 a.m. on September 16, according to the police department.

While Tomilson was inspecting a trailer, another truck behind him “lunged forward,” trapping him between the two trucks, according to police.

CPR was tried by first responders from Raymond Ambulance and the Raymond Fire Department, but he died shortly after.

Police have found no evidence of criminal activity or foul play, and the situation is being treated as a terrible accident.

Despite the fact that the unnamed tractor-trailer driver will not face criminal charges, authorities have told This website that “the matter remains ongoing and under investigation.”

Tomilson worked at Walmart and was a former Deerfield and Raymond police officer from 1999 to 2012, according to authorities. Since 2012, Tomilson had worked at Walmart as an employee.

“I can tell you that James was one of the most thoughtful, honest, and compassionate individuals a person could know,” Labell told this website.

“As a former law enforcement officer and soldier in the Army National Guard, he led a life dedicated to serving others through volunteerism and responsibility.

“Many people will miss him. His family is in our thoughts and prayers.”

“We are devastated about the loss of our associate, James,” Walmart said in a statement to This website.

“During this sad time, we are committed on supporting his family and our associates, and we are assisting authorities in their investigation in any way we can.”

Walmart stores employ over 1.6 million people in the United States, but its supply lines and distribution centers are far more formidable.

The retail shop and distribution network are “huge,” according to a report revised in September 2021, with 783 million and 143 million square feet, respectively, for a total of 926 million feet.

“To put this in context, the entire city of Manhattan is 661 million square feet,” it continues.

“Walmart’s distribution centers would cover more than 21% of Manhattan’s surface area if airlifted in!”

At the start of the year, Walmart became the latest victim of fake news. This is a condensed version of the information.