A walk-in jab clinic is on its way to Birkenhead and Wallasey.

Over the next few weeks, Covid-19 vaccinations will be offered without a prescription at a number of locations in Birkenhead and Wallasey.

In addition to its base at 31 Laird Street in Birkenhead, where it is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with late opening until 6.30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the immunization team from Birkenhead Medical Building will be working at a variety of locations.

Second dose jabs, as well as first dose jabs, will be available at the temporary sites if it has been at least eight weeks since the initial injection.

Anyone over the age of 16 is welcome to come in and be vaccinated.

Both Pfizer and Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccines will be accessible based on national recommendations.

Covid-19 instances on the Wirral are currently at an all-time high, with 1,028 cases reported in the seven days leading up to September 1, a rate of 317 per 100,000.

The worst-affected districts in the borough are parts of Birkenhead and Wallasey, with Liscard ward and Birkenhead and Tranmere ward having the highest and third highest case numbers, respectively.

“We have given over 90,000 injections to date and we are excited to work in cooperation with Wirral CCG (Clinical Commissioning Group) and the council team to bring this service closer to people,” said Dr Abhi Mantgani, the service’s lead.

“It is critical that young people receive vaccinations and return to normalcy and education.

“Covid numbers are rising, and young [people]are particularly vulnerable, so I strongly encourage people to come in and get their vaccine to protect themselves, their families, and their friends.”

Turner Street Car Park, Tranmere, Wednesday, September 8 9.30am-6pm Monday, September 13 – Wallasey, Wallasey, Wallasey, Wallasey, Wallasey, Wallasey 9am-2pm Seacombe Children’s Centre, Wallasey, 9am-2pm, Friday, September 17